NFL Rumors: Dwayne Haskins Set To Make First Free-Agency Visit

There is interest in Dwayne Haskins.

That, obviously, is unsurprising. Even with his missteps on the Washington Football Team, Haskins is less than two years removed from being selected 15th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He’s a reclamation project, to be sure, after getting cut by WFT. But it appears the Carolina Panther are going to be the first team to take a look at him.

Former Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins is set to visit the #Panthers on Monday in a fact-finding mission for both sides… that could result in a signing. My story: https://t.co/iUfF3NBcvR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2021

Haskins was said to have plenty of interest once he hit the market, and Carolina was the first team reported to be eyeing the 23-year-old.

The Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal last offseason, but it seems they weren’t totally pleased with his performance. Plus, they lack substantial depth at the position, with Will Grier and P.J. Walker serving as the current backups.

So there’s an obvious fit if the Panthers are willing to take a chance, and more clarity should be coming in the next few days.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images