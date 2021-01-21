NFL Rumors: Eagles Pass On Josh McDaniels, Hire Nick Sirianni As Head Coach

Josh McDaniels’ return to New England is looking increasingly likely.

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have hired Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as Doug Pederson’s replacement as head coach, according to multiple reports.

Sirianni, 39, has spent the last three seasons as the OC for the Colts, and prior to that, he was the wide receivers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams.

Sirianni is something of a dark horse candidate, as the Eagles’ decision, as recently as this week, was down to Duce Staley and McDaniels — who reportedly was building a coaching staff.

It was somewhat surprising that McDaniels even got an interview in the first place, but with head coaching opportunities rapidly diminishing, it seems like a near-certainty McDaniels returns to the Patriots.