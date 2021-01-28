NFL Rumors: FOX Sports’ Michael Strahan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Another NFL broadcaster is out due to COVID-19.

Michael Strahan has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple reports. The FOX Sports analyst currently is not experiencing any serious symptoms.

Strahan made a remote appearance on “FOX NFL Sunday” last week. He reportedly discovered Saturday he was exposed at some point last week and immediately entered quarantine.

Strahan has been absent from his role on ABC’s “Good Morning America” all week. He is expected to make an appearance on the show Thursday morning to talk about his diagnosis.

