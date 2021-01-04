NFL Rumors: Here Are Four Candidates To Be Jets’ Next Head Coach

Another NFL head-coaching vacancy was created Sunday.

The Jets officially announced the firing of Adam Gase not long after their Week 17 loss to the New England Patriots. The franchise posted a combined 9-23 record over the two seasons Gase was at the helm in New York.

It’s much too early to identify the leading candidate to be Gase’s replacement. There are, however, at least four current coordinators expected to be in the mix for the job, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“…Now the Jets begin what should be a very lengthy and thorough search,” Rapoport said Monday morning on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “I’ll mention a couple candidates to keep an eye on for the Jets, although, again, there’s is going to be a lot of interviews here. Eric Bieniemy — the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator — he’s going to be one. Matt Eberflus — the Colts’ defensive coordinator — he’s going to be another. Arthur Smith — the Titans’ offensive coordinator — probably going to be requested by everyone. He is a hot candidate. Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, someone who knows Joe Douglas from his past in Baltimore. This is one, obviously, we’re keeping our eyes on and there are probably going to be some others as we go on through the day as well.”

Finding a new head coach will be just one of the important decisions the Jets will be tasked with making over the offseason. New York reportedly also is expected to make one of two “big” trades: dealing starting quarterback Sam Darnold or shopping the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

So yeah, big changes are coming in the Meadowlands.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images