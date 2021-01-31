NFL Rumors: Here’s Texans’ Base-Level Asking Price For Deshaun Watson

The Detroit Lions acquired two first-rounders within the trade package they received in exchange for Matthew Stafford.

The Houston Texans reportedly also would like a pair of first-rounders in order to part ways with their franchise quarterback, as well as a whole lot more.

The NFL’s quarterback carousel took a spin Saturday when the Los Angeles Rams paid a fairly hefty price for Stafford. Many wondered how the blockbuster potentially could impact the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, which have yet to really take shape. The Houston Chronicle’s John McClain answered that question Sunday while also suggesting the bare minimum it would take to trade for Watson.

The Rams-Lions trade will have nothing to do with a Watson trade if the Texans do it. They'll want 2 ones, 2 twos and 2 young defensive starters, at the least. Watson, 25, under contract, great QB, team leader, beloved by fans, pillar of the community. Start with the Jets. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 31, 2021

One could argue the package McClain floats is a bargain. Yes, it would be among the richest returns in league history, but Watson is poised to be a top-five quarterback for the next decade-plus. You really can’t put a price tag on having your quarterback situation unequivocally set in stone for the foreseeable future.

That’s probably why the Texans have “no interest” in trading Watson. But if the three-time Pro Bowl selection is hellbent on leaving Houston, he’ll likely be able to force his way out.

