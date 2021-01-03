NFL Rumors: Jaguars Targeting Urban Meyer As Doug Marrone Replacement

It is the season for teams to part ways with their coaches who spent the 2020 season on the hot seat.

As the NFL’s regular season comes to a end after Week 17, the Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly are considering doing just that.

The team has yet to make a final decision on whether or not to bring back current coach Doug Marrone next year, but according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, he’s expected to be let go following Jacksonville’s game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

It looks like they already have someone in mind to be Marrone’s successor, too, with the Jaguars hoping to bring in former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, per Rapoport.

Marrone coached Jacksonville to the ACF Championship Game in 2017 where they fell to the New England Patriots. His record with the team was 23-42 over five seasons.