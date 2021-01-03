NFL Rumors: Jets Expected To Make One Of These Two Big Offseason Trades

It sure sounds like it’s going to be an active winter and spring in the Meadowlands.

The Jets are bound for what could be a franchise-altering offseason. In addition to the likely hire of a new head coach, New York also could undergo a changing of the guard under center.

The franchise probably won’t have the opportunity to draft Trevor Lawrence on April 29, but it still will be in position to select one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s class. That is, unless, the Jets decide to deal their first pick in the 2021 draft.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New York could look to move its first-rounder if it elects to stay the course with current starting signal-caller Sam Darnold.

Jets are expected to make a big trade this off-season. Whole question is whether they trade QB Sam Darnold or the No. 2 pick to a team that intends to draft a QB. But GM Joe Douglas will be executing some sort of big trade, amongst their many moves. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2021

Considering Darnold only is 23 years old, the Jets probably only should trade him if they’re truly enamored with a quarterback in the draft. But if Justin Fields puts on show in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game after dazzling against Clemson, perhaps New York will be motivated to bring on the Ohio State star.

The Jets will wrap up their 2020 season Sunday when they visit the New England Patriots.

