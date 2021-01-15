NFL Rumors: Jets Hire Robert Saleh To Replace Adam Gase As Head Coach

Hey, Jets fans. Looks like there’s a new sheriff in town in New York.

The Jets are hiring Robert Saleh to replace Adams Gase as head coach, as first reported by ESPN’s Josina Anderson. And he could be there for quite some time.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is five years in length.

Saleh has spent the last four seasons as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator. He is expected to tap San Francisco’s passing game coordinator, Mike LaFleur, to be the Jets’ new offensive coordinator, per Schefter.

The Jets haven’t had a winning season since Todd Bowles was at the helm in 2015.

But will Saleh help the team snap this nasty skid? Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images