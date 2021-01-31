NFL Rumors: Lions Trade Matthew Stafford To Rams For Jared Goff, Picks

It looks like the first blockbuster of the 2021 offseason has dropped

It looks like trade rumors surrounding two NFL quarterbacks are coming to fruition.

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams both were rumored to be shopping their quarterbacks in pursuit of a trade this offseason. And it looks like the two teams ultimately will be swapping signal-callers.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Saturday reported that the Lions are “closing in” on a blockbuster trade that will send former Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles. The Lions’ return will be headlined by former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff.

And according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams also will be sending two future first-round draft picks along with a third-rounder to Detroit.

Goff will remain under contract for four seasons, through 2024. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension with Los Angeles, which was set to begin this season.

