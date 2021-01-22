NFL Rumors: Matt Patricia Returning To ‘Assist’ Patriots Coaching Staff

Two months after being fired as Detroit Lions head coach, former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is returning to New England’s coaching staff, a league source told The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

McBride was told Patricia will “assist the coaching staff in a variety of roles.” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Patricia will be “evaluating personnel” in the new position.

Patricia went 13-29-1 as Detroit’s head coach after taking the job in 2018. Patricia first joined the Patriots’ staff in 2004 as an offensive assistant and moved up from assistant offensive line coach to linebackers coach, safeties coach and eventually defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2017. The Patriots won two Super Bowls with Patricia as defensive coordinator and three with him on staff.

Evan Rothstein, whose title in Detroit was “head coach assistant/research & analysis,” also is joining New England’s staff, according to McBride. Rothstein called defensive plays for one game this season after COVID-19 swept through Detroit’s locker room.

