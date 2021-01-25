NFL Rumors: Matthew Stafford ‘Has His Eyes On’ This Team After Trade Request

Matthew Stafford has asked out of Detroit. And he reportedly has a particular destination in mind.

The Lions quarterback “most definitely has his eyes on” the Indianapolis Colts after requesting to be traded, according to a report Monday from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“(It) makes a lot of sense, which is why the Colts will really look into making this work,” one NFC executive told Fowler.

With Philip Rivers retiring last week and Jacoby Brissett headed for free agency, Indy is the most obvious suitor for the soon-to-be 33-year-old Stafford, who has played his entire 12-year career with the Lions.

The Colts are set to enter the offseason with the second-most salary cap space in the NFL — upward of $64 million, per Over The Cap — and currently have just one quarterback under contract for 2021: 2020 fourth-round draft pick Jacob Eason. They’re a well-run team with a talented roster that went 11-5 this season before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round.

One potential sticking point is the Colts’ draft position. They own the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, meaning they might not be able to offer as attractive a trade package as, say, the San Francisco 49ers, who pick at No. 12.

Other teams that could be in the mix for Stafford’s services including the New England Patriots, Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

Stafford’s wife, Kelly, confirmed the QB’s impending Detroit exit Monday on Instagram.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images