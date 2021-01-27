NFL Rumors: Matthew Stafford Lists Detroit-Area Mansion For Sale

It looks like Matthew Stafford is preparing to leave Michigan.

The Lions quarterback’s Detroit-area mansion is up for sale, according to the New York Post. The 7,720-square-foot space currently is listed at $6.5 million.

The home features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two powder rooms and a half-court with the original floor from the Detroit Pistons’ Silverdome.

Stafford, as you may have heard, reportedly has requested a trade from the Lions. The New England Patriots, specifically, have been linked to Stafford. New England is among teams who have the best betting odds to land the signal-caller, too.

Stafford spent 12 seasons in Detroit. He compiled a 74-90-1 overall record.