NFL Rumors: Michigan Offers Jim Harbaugh Extension, Quieting Jets Speculation

The New York Jets reportedly are parting ways with Adam Gase following the team’s season finale against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

According to reports from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, current Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh is a potential top target to take the reins in the Meadowlands.

The only issue? He might just be staying in the college game a little longer.

Harbaugh previously had expressed interest in a return to the NFL, but The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported Saturday that Michigan and Harbaugh were working on an extension that would keep the coach in Ann Arbor through 2026, and the deal is close to done.

SOURCE: There is optimism inside Michigan that Jim Harbaugh's new deal will get wrapped up soon with an extension thru 2026. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 2, 2021

In six seasons with the Wolverines since making the transition from coach of the San Francisco 49ers, Harbaugh has gone 49-22 and 34-16 in the Big Ten.

We’ll see if he makes a return to the NFL or not.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images