NFL Rumors: Nick Caserio Not Only Patriots Exec Drawing GM Interest

The top two members of the New England Patriots’ personnel department both are drawing interest for general manager jobs.

The Denver Broncos on Tuesday requested to interview Patriots assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler for their GM vacancy, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report Denver’s request.

Zielger works directly below longtime director of player personnel Nick Caserio and would be a top candidate to replace Caserio if the latter leaves the organization this offseason. Caserio has interviewed for the GM openings in Houston and Carolina and reportedly is a strong candidate for the Texans job.

Before a promotion last year, Ziegler spent four seasons as New England’s director of pro personnel and three as the Patriots’ assistant director of pro scouting. He began his NFL career in the Broncos’ scouting department after playing college football with both Caserio and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels at John Carroll University.

If Caserio and Ziegler both are hired away, candidates to take over as New England’s top personnel man below head coach Bill Belichick include scouting consultant Elliot Wolf, college scouting coordinator Brian Smith and former Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn, who worked in the Patriots organization from 2000 through 2015.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images