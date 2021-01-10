NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Dave Ziegler Withdraws From Broncos’ GM Search

The New England Patriots lost their top personnel man last week.

They won’t lose his most likely replacement.

Days after now-former Patriots director of personnel Nick Caserio was hired as the Houston Texans’ new general manager, assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler withdrew from the Denver Broncos’ GM search to remain in New England, according to a report Sunday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“Bill Belichick and the (Patriots) organization has committed to Ziegler’s future,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter, “and Ziegler has committed to NE.”

Ziegler, who interviewed with the Broncos on Saturday, has spent the last eight seasons in the Patriots’ front office, rising from assistant director of pro scouting (2013 to 2015) to director of pro personnel (2016 to 2019) before taking on his current role last offseason.

Caserio served as Belichick’s top lieutenant from 2008 through the end of this season, during which the 7-9 Patriots posted their first losing record since 2000.

According to multiple reports, a conversation Sunday between Ziegler and Belichick — New England’s head coach and de facto GM — prompted the former to abandon his pursuit of the Broncos job.

“Belichick couldn’t promise Ziegler he’s replace Nick Caserio — the Rooney Rule mandates a process — but it’s fair to say he’s well-positioned,” The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported.

