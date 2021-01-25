NFL Rumors: Patriots Host Under-The-Radar Wide Receiver For Tryout

Preparations for the 2021 season already are underway for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots on Monday hosted free agent wide receiver Jordan Suell for a tryout, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Who is Jordan Suell? He’s a 2020 UDFA who played his college ball at Southern Oregon in the NAIA and has yet to sign his first NFL contract. Listed at 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, Suell caught 42 passes for 834 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior in 2019.

Most recently, Suell played in The Spring League, which concluded last month. He tallied four catches for 100 yards and a touchdown in the championship game and had a four-catch, 156-yard, two-touchdown performance earlier in the brief Spring League season.

Significant changes likely are coming for the Patriots’ receiving corps, which was arguably the NFL’s weakest in 2020.

New England currently has Julian Edelman, Jakobi Meyers, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski, Marqise Lee, Isaiah Zuber, Kristian Wilkerson and Devin Smith under contract for 2021 and should look to bolster that group through free agency and/or the draft.

Saddled with a struggling passing game, the Patriots finished 7-9 this season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images