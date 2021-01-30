NFL Rumors: Rams Discussing Jared Goff Trade With Multiple Teams

Yet another high-priced quarterback is hitting the trade block. This time, it’s Jared Goff

Just a few days after a report emerged from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport that the Los Angeles Rams were considering trading Goff, The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue reported Friday night that the Rams had discussed trading the quarterback with multiple teams.

“A source said Friday that the Rams have started exploratory talks with multiple teams,” Rodrigue wrote, “Both in regard to trading Jared Goff and about bringing a new quarterback to the Rams.”

Interestingly, this comes amid rumors that Matthew Stafford, who is set to part ways with the Detroit Lions, has his eye on the Rams and that there is mutual interest.

Because so many quarterbacks are either free agents or want trades, supply might outweigh demand. And since Goff is an expensive quarterback whose price tag costs more than his value, the Rams could have their work cut out for them.