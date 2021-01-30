NFL Rumors: Texans Believe JJ Watt Has Played Final Game For Houston

Deshaun Watson might not be the only notable Houston Texans player on the move this offseason. J.J. Watt could be headed elsewhere, too.
The Texans appear to be entering full-fledged teardown mode, with Watson generating much of the attention due to his formal trade request.
But Watt’s future long has appeared uncertain, and it seems many within the organization think his time in Houston is done.
Watt has been the face of the Texans franchise, and quite possibly is the most iconic player in the organization’s history.
But it seems as though the time is coming for both sides to go their seperate ways.