NFL Rumors: Texans Believe JJ Watt Has Played Final Game For Houston

Deshaun Watson might not be the only notable Houston Texans player on the move this offseason. J.J. Watt could be headed elsewhere, too.

The Texans appear to be entering full-fledged teardown mode, with Watson generating much of the attention due to his formal trade request.

But Watt’s future long has appeared uncertain, and it seems many within the organization think his time in Houston is done.

The belief with teammates and coaches I’ve spoken to is that Watt has played his last game as a Texan. A few told me that was the mood in the locker room after their final game. https://t.co/vBsrflwyf4 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 30, 2021

Watt has been the face of the Texans franchise, and quite possibly is the most iconic player in the organization’s history.

But it seems as though the time is coming for both sides to go their seperate ways.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images