NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Has These Incentives For NFC Title Game, Super Bowl Wins

Tom Brady will punch his ticket to a 10th Super Bowl appearance with a win Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

A Buccaneers victory over the Packers reportedly would result in a nice payday for the future Hall of Fame quarterback as well.

Brady, who signed a two-year, $50 million fully guaranteed contract with the Bucs back in March, will rake in $500,000 if Tampa Bay comes out on top in the NFC Championship Game, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 43-year-old reportedly has collected north of $1 million in incentives over the past month, including $500,000 payments for both the Bucs’ playoff berth and their divisional-round win over the New Orleans Saints.

The six-time Super Bowl champion, per Schefter, would bring in another $500,000 if Tampa Bay wins Super Bowl LV, which will be held at his team’s home field, Raymond James Stadium, on Feb. 7.

It never hurts to make considerable additions to your bank account. But at this stage in his career, Brady probably only is concerned with adding another Lombardi Trophy to his football résumé.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images