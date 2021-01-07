NFL Rumors: Tony Romo Might Remotely Call Saints-Bears Playoff Game

Tony Romo still might not be back in the booth for the NFL’s Wild Card round.

But that apparently won’t stop him from calling the New Orleans Saints-Chicago Bears game.

Romo may attempt to call Sunday’s game remotely, according to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, as he could be restricted from traveling to New Orleans from his home in Dallas. His partner, Jim Nantz, still would call the game on-site.

Some have dubbed this the “Kirk Herbstreit” method after ESPN expanded on the color commentator’s home studio that allowed him to call the National Championship semifinal between Ohio State-Clemson.

Romo missed the NFL’s regular-season finale after failing to clear COVID-19 protocols. Boomer Esiason replaced him alongside Nantz for Week 17.

CBS has yet to announce official plans for this week’s slate of games.

