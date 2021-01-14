NFL Rumors: Urban Meyer, Jaguars ‘In Advanced Talks’ On Contract

The Jaguars appear to be closing in on landing their new head coach.

Jacksonville, which recently fired Doug Marrone after six seasons with the organization, is “in advanced talks” with Urban Meyer on a contract for the former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter also reports the Jaguars are the only team at any level Meyer is communicating with about a coaching position.

Jacksonville and former Ohio St. HC Urban Meyer are in advanced talks to see if they can finalize a deal, per league sources. They met again Wednesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2021

At this time, it’s Jacksonville as the one and only for Urban Meyer. Jaguars’ owner Shad Khan’s process has led him to Meyer, and Meyer is highly interested, and the two sides are interested in trying to finalize a deal this week. https://t.co/gDpE46pyuG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2021

Rumors about Meyer generating NFL interest first began circulating in late December. The 56-year-old, who retired from coaching after Ohio State’s 2018 season, never has held a coaching job of any kind at the professional level.

It’s easy to understand why Meyer reportedly is interested in the Jaguars’ head coach opening. Jacksonville owns the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which all but surely will be used on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Jags also have 10 other picks in the upcoming draft and are set to have nearly $100 million in salary cap space.

Perhaps those factors will result in eventual sustained success, which has eluded the Jacksonville franchise since its inception in 1995. The Jags only have posted one winning season in the last 13 years.

