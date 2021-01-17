NFL Super Bowl Odds: How Chiefs’ Prices Shifted After Patrick Mahomes’ Injury

Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game between Kansas City and Cleveland wasn’t even over yet, but it didn’t need to be in order for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl odds to be impacted.

It all happened quickly after Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes was injured midway through the third quarter. Mahomes was ruled out of the game four minutes into the fourth quarter after being evaluated for a concussion.

It seems like oddsmakers quickly shifted gears.

The Chiefs, who have had among the best odds to win Super Bowl LV for much of the season, dropped to +280 after Mahomes’ injury, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

Kansas City was jumped by both the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers, who are each +240. The Bills and the Packers, obviously, had already advanced to the conference championship game when the Chiefs had not yet.