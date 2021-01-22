NFL Twitter Reacts To Matt Patricia Reportedly Rejoining Patriots

Well, things didn’t work out for Matt Patricia when he left New England. Fortunately for him, the Patriots didn’t go anywhere.

After the former Detroit Lions head coach was fired two months ago, it’s now being reported that Patricia is rejoining the Patriots next season.

Formerly the defensive coordinator in New England from 2012-17, having won two Super Bowls with the team, Patricia will return to the team in “a variety of roles,” according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.

Naturally, there is no traditional title for Patricia, as is the “Patriot Way” of late — especially in regard to defensive staff. But where he will fall in the unit’s hierarchy under his former player, Jarod Mayo, will be interesting to see.

There always was intrigue about Patricia and his rocket science reputation while he was with New England. But has that lure worn off after his failures in Detroit?