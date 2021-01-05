NFL Writer Believes Patriots Should Explore Trades For These Quarterbacks

The New England Patriots have a quarterback problem, and it needs to be addressed over the offseason.

It sure doesn’t sound as though Cam Newton will be back for another go-around in Foxboro, which would make sense given his underwhelming play over the course of the 2020 season. Jarrett Stidham probably isn’t the next man up either, as he hardly saw the field this season despite the Patriots’ considerable offensive struggles.

Luckily for New England, there might be a number of appealing QB options available this offseason, whether it be on the trade market or in free agency. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, for one, believes Bill Belichick and Co. should focus on three veteran signal-callers and maybe consider an old friend.

“There will be plenty of capable veteran quarterbacks out there,” Fowler wrote.” “The Patriots would be wise to explore deals for Carson Wentz, Stafford or Garoppolo. For a cheaper option, former Patriot Jacoby Brissett will be a free agent. All of these options are probably better than a Cam Newton-led passing game that ranked 30th in the NFL this season.”

One would imagine Garoppolo would be Belichick’s preference of that bunch, even though he might not be the best. Garoppolo, 2014 second-round pick by the Patriots, has plenty of institutional knowledge of the franchise from his three-plus seasons in New England. He also has experience of leading a team to a Super Bowl.

That said, it remains to be seen if Jimmy G, or those other QBs named, will be made available for trade in the coming months. And even if they are, the Patriots surely would face stiff competition in trying to land any one of them.

