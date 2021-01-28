NFL Writer Predicts Where Texans’ Deshaun Watson Will Play In 2021 Season

Many within the football world believe it’s a matter of when — not if — Deshaun Watson is traded out of Houston.

But perhaps a blockbuster deal for the Texans quarterback isn’t a virtual certainty like it’s currently being portrayed.

Albert Breer in his latest mailbag for Sports Illustrated was asked where he believes Watson will be playing next season, and his answer might come as a surprise.

“I think he’ll be playing in Houston, and I think the Texans would be ridiculous to entertain trading him at this point,” Breer wrote. “The trouble is, I really can’t say if he’s gonna budge, mostly because I’ve gotten no indication that’s going to happen. But Watson’s way too special not to exhaust every avenue to try and fix the situation, and I don’t think Houston’s close to having exhausted every avenue.”

The Texans, of course, should do everything they can to make Watson happy. But if the situation proves to be unfixable, Houston could be in a world of hurt. The three-time Pro Bowl selection effectively holds all the cards here given the no-trade clause in his contract. Watson theoretically could hold out until he’s traded to his preferred team.

The start of the new NFL year still is a ways away, though, so the Texans over the next-month plus should dedicate the bulk of its energy toward raising Watson’s spirits.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images