NHL Fines Capitals $100K For Violating League’s Health And Safety Protocols

The NHL is not messing around when it comes to its COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and proved as much Wednesday.

The league announced it fined the Washington Capitals $100,000 for violating its terms, noting the team had “social interactions among team members who were in close contact and who were not wearing face coverings.”

NHL fines Washington Capitals $100,000 for violating COVID Protocols. https://t.co/yuw4d886OL pic.twitter.com/1ZgPbpazwa — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 20, 2021

Yikes.

The Capitals are 2-0-2 on the season and look to rebound from an overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins when they welcome the Buffalo Sabres to Washington on Friday.