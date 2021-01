The Boston Bruins are honoring NHL legend Willie O’Ree.

O’Ree broke the NHL’s color barrier as a member of the Bruins during the 1957-58 season and will have his No. 22 jersey retired by the squad this season.

The NHL trailblazer broke down the moment he got the call about his jersey retirement. To hear what he had to say, check out the “180 Moment of the Week” video above from “Bruins Pre-Gam Shootout,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images