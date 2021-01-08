NHL Rumors: Ex-Bruins Forward David Backes Put On Waivers By Ducks

Right around a year after getting put on waivers by the Boston Bruins, David Backes is getting waived once more.

The Anaheim Ducks are waiving Backes on Friday, according to SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Backes is in the final season of a $6 million a year deal signed with the Bruins prior to the 2016-17 season. After getting routinely healthy scratched last season, Backes got put on waivers and ultimately traded to the Ducks in the move that sent not only him, but prospect Axel Andersson and a first-round pick to Anaheim in exchange for Ondrej Kase.

The Ducks have said they want to keep Backes around, so there’s a possibility they put him on waivers knowing that a team probably wouldn’t pick him up with that contract. They could keep him on the taxi squad in such a case, where he’ll be with the NHL team but he won’t count against the cap.

