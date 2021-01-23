NHL Rumors: Trade Involving Pierre-Luc Dubois, Patrik Laine Being Finalized

Two disgruntled stars are about to get their wish.

Patrik Laine reportedly has wanted the Winnipeg Jets to move him for some time now. Meanwhile, Pierre-Luc Dubois has been insistent on a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets, and he’s really started to pack it in.

Well, the two sides are about to help one another out.

A trade call is being set up between the Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets to complete trade sending Laine and Roslovic to Columbus for Pierre Luc Dubois. A draft pick to the Jets May also be included. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 23, 2021

Roslovic needed to be signed, as he was a restricted free agent yet to reach a deal.