NHL Rumors: Trade Involving Pierre-Luc Dubois, Patrik Laine Being Finalized

Two disgruntled stars are about to get their wish.
Patrik Laine reportedly has wanted the Winnipeg Jets to move him for some time now. Meanwhile, Pierre-Luc Dubois has been insistent on a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets, and he’s really started to pack it in.
Well, the two sides are about to help one another out.
Roslovic needed to be signed, as he was a restricted free agent yet to reach a deal.
That problem appears to have been quickly solved.
Who knows how happy Laine or Dubois will be with the deal.
Both are on bridge deals that will keep them as RFAs when they are up. Laine is signed through this season, while Dubois is under contract through next season.