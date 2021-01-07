Nick Caserio ‘Forever Grateful’ To Patriots After Accepting Texans GM Job

Nick Caserio took time to thank the New England Patriots after officially being hired as the Houston Texans’ new general manager Thursday.

Caserio worked in the Patriots organization since 2001, earning six Super Bowl rings. He served as New England’s director of player personnel since 2008.

“On behalf of my wife Kathleen and our entire family, I’m very humbled and honored by this opportunity to be the general manager of the Houston Texans,” Caserio said in a statement. “We would like to thank Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair for their belief in us that we can build something special that embraces the accomplishments of the past and accepts the challenges in front of us in our desire to be best. This moment would not be possible without the support and guidance of those that have invested in me personally and professionally.

“We are forever grateful to the Kraft Family, Bill Belichick as well as the entire New England Patriots organization that has blessed our family in ways we can never repay. Our goal now is to serve the Texans organization and the Houston community by putting together a team that we all can be proud of on and off the field.”

Patriots assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler is the top candidate to replace Caserio as New England’s top front-office executive below head coach Bill Belichick. Ziegler reportedly is interviewing for the Denver Broncos’ general manager vacancy this weekend, however.

Patriots scouting consultant Eliot Wolf also could earn a promotion this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images