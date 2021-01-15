Nick Ritchie Has Simple Reaction To Scoring Go-Ahead Goal For Bruins

It really looked as though Nick Ritchie wasn’t going to score for the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

But his patience paid off, and the forward finally found twine on the power play in the third period against the New Jersey Devils. The tally gave Boston a 2-1 lead, but it didn’t last long as New Jersey tied it back up less than a minute later.

The B’s eventually won 3-2 in a shootout.

For Ritchie, though, he had four shots on goal and he certainly had some good looks with some of his shots leaving fans wondering how the puck didn’t get in the net.

Ritchie was on the doorstep and buried a rebound, which probably was one of the easiest goals he may score in his career. But even though it came easy, he’d still take it time and time again.

“Not too tough of a goal,” Ritchie said after the game, “but I’ll take it anytime for sure.”

Still, the Bruins don’t win without Ritchie’s goal.

Boston is back in action against New Jersey on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images