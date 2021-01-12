Nick Saban, Alabama Roll Ohio State 52-24 To Win National Championship

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are rulers of the college football world yet again after Alabama earned a 52-24 win over Ohio State in Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium.

It’s the seventh title of Saban’s illustrious career and his sixth at Alabama. Saban now has more titles than any coach in college football history. He previously was tied with Bear Bryant, who won six titles at Alabama.

Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones threw for 464 yards and five touchdowns, Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith caught 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns while running back Najee Harris totaled 158 yards of offense with three touchdowns of his own.

Alabama broke a 7-7 tie game in the first quarter with 28 second-quarter points. The Crimson Tide took a 35-17 advantage into the intermission and added to it in taking a 45-24 edge into the fourth quarter.