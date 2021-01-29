Nick Wright’s Latest Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady Take Is Incomprehensibly Dumb

We’re getting to the territory where we have to think Nick Wright cannot possibly believe some of the things he says.

The FOX Sports 1 talking head always has had an axe to grind with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, and he also has a propensity for firing off ludicrous takes.

This might be his Mona Lisa.

During Friday’s episode of “First Things First,” Wright — while simultaneously trying to couch his take — claimed that the argument is there that Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is the more experienced quarterback in Super Bowl LV.

Try and wrap your head around this one: