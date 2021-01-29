Nick Wright’s Latest Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady Take Is Incomprehensibly Dumb

Good luck trying to understand this mind melter

We’re getting to the territory where we have to think Nick Wright cannot possibly believe some of the things he says.

The FOX Sports 1 talking head always has had an axe to grind with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, and he also has a propensity for firing off ludicrous takes.

This might be his Mona Lisa.

During Friday’s episode of “First Things First,” Wright — while simultaneously trying to couch his take — claimed that the argument is there that Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is the more experienced quarterback in Super Bowl LV.

Try and wrap your head around this one:

Because Mahomes was in (the Super Bowl) last year, because Mahomes has played Brady in the postseason a few years ago, because we have a guy that has played in a ton of huge games very recently and the most recent Super Bowl — I think the experience component of this is muted to a degree.

And additionally, you could make the argument that Mahomes is the more experienced quarterback in this way: Patrick Mahomes has played in a Super Bowl for Andy Reid, with Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu and Chris Jones on the other side.

Tom Brady has never played in a Super Bowl without Bill Belichick scheming up the defense, without that system, without that team. So, all things considered, I think the experience tale of the tape is kind of a wash, even though Brady’s been to 10 of these things.

Just an objectively incorrect take.

