Nick Wright’s Latest Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady Take Is Incomprehensibly Dumb

We’re getting to the territory where we have to think Nick Wright cannot possibly believe some of the things he says.
The FOX Sports 1 talking head always has had an axe to grind with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, and he also has a propensity for firing off ludicrous takes.
This might be his Mona Lisa.
During Friday’s episode of “First Things First,” Wright — while simultaneously trying to couch his take — claimed that the argument is there that Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is the more experienced quarterback in Super Bowl LV.
Try and wrap your head around this one:
“Because Mahomes was in (the Super Bowl) last year, because Mahomes has played Brady in the postseason a few years ago, because we have a guy that has played in a ton of huge games very recently and the most recent Super Bowl — I think the experience component of this is muted to a degree.
And additionally, you could make the argument that Mahomes is the more experienced quarterback in this way: Patrick Mahomes has played in a Super Bowl for Andy Reid, with Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu and Chris Jones on the other side.
Tom Brady has never played in a Super Bowl without Bill Belichick scheming up the defense, without that system, without that team. So, all things considered, I think the experience tale of the tape is kind of a wash, even though Brady’s been to 10 of these things.“
Just an objectively incorrect take.