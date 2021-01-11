Nickelodeon Viewers Troll Mitchell Trubisky By Awarding Him ‘NVP’

Mitchell Trubisky got slimed on Sunday.

The Bears quarterback didn’t win Chicago’s super wild-card round matchup against the New Orleans Saints, but he did take home the “NVP” or Nickelodeon Valuable Player.

Sunday’s Bears-Saints game was aired on CBS and Nickelodeon.

Poor Trubisky, whose Bears lost 21-9 while the QB completed 19-of-29 passes for 199 yards with a last-second touchdown, got trolled by a bunch of kids, winning the award with 49 percent of the vote.

Mitchell Trubisky, NFL wildcard NVP pic.twitter.com/OPm4aXTjqE — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 11, 2021

And yes, it was already added to his Wikipedia and Pro Football Reference page.

Mitch Trubisky’s Wikipedia page has been updated to reflect his first career NVP award. (h/t: @kscommenter) pic.twitter.com/yKfPl5531q — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 11, 2021

Congrats to Mitchell Trubisky on adding a new honor to his awards section: the very first Nickelodeon Valuable Player pic.twitter.com/wzLt1fcTCo — ProFootballReference (@pfref) January 11, 2021

The Bears’ offense was so inept Sunday that it took them until their final drive to successfully convert on third down.

The Saints will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs next week. At least Trubisky gets to go home with an orange Nickelodeon blimp, though.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images