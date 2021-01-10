Nickelodeon’s Slime Cannons Make Bears-Saints Touchdowns Way More Fun

Touchdowns and green slime are a winning combination.
The NFL is broadcasting Sunday’s late afternoon super wild-card round game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints on Nickelodeon in an attempt to win over younger viewers, and it might just be working.
Here’s what a touchdown looks like on Nickelodeon:
SpongeBob SquarePants is also heavily involved in the broadcast.
Noah Eagle — the son of CBS commentator Ian Eagle — ex-NFL wideout Nate Burleson and Nickelodeon stars Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Lex Lumpkin are calling the game.
The Bears-Saints game also is being shown on CBS for NFL diehards without the added graphics. CBS and Nickelodeon are both under the ViacomCBS umbrella, thus the partnership.