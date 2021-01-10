Nickelodeon’s Slime Cannons Make Bears-Saints Touchdowns Way More Fun

Touchdowns and green slime are a winning combination.

The NFL is broadcasting Sunday’s late afternoon super wild-card round game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints on Nickelodeon in an attempt to win over younger viewers, and it might just be working.

Here’s what a touchdown looks like on Nickelodeon:

We NEED slime for every td moving forward tbh



We NEED slime for every td moving forward tbh

📺: #CHIvsNO on @Nickelodeon

SpongeBob SquarePants is also heavily involved in the broadcast.