Zero Candidates Gain Election To Baseball Hall Of Fame For 2021 Class

The National Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2021 Class will look a bit different this year.

That’s because for the ninth time in the Hall of Fame’s history not one player received the amount of votes necessary to gain election. It was the first time it has happened since 2013.

Curt Schilling, who’s been on the ballot for nine years, came up 16 votes short. He earned 71.1% of the vote when 75% is needed. Barry Bonds (61.8%) and Roger Clemens (61.6%) each fell from last year. It was their ninth year on the ballot, as well.

Additionally, there was a record of 14 blank ballots.