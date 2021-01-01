Notre Dame Vs. Alabama Live Stream: Watch Rose Bowl Online, On TV

Despite taking place far from its spiritual home, the 2021 Rose Bowl should have enough star power to shine from coast to coast.

Notre Dame will battle Alabama on Friday in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium in the Rose Bowl. No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame aim for a national championship, and this College Football Playoff semifinal gives the teams to move within striking distance of achieving their ultimate goal.

Alabama and Notre Dame haven’t faced off since the 2013 CFP National Championship Game, in which the former routed the latter 42-13.

The Rose Bowl has moved to Texas from its historic venue due to California’s ban on attendance at sporting events amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Here’s when and how to watch Notre Dame versus Alabama:

When: Friday, Jan. 1, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images