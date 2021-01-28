Of Course Reported Deshaun Watson Trade Request Has People Thinking Patriots

What we’re about to say isn’t going to surprise you.
People think the New England Patriots should go after Deshaun Watson.
The Texans quarterback, in a move that always seemed like a foregone conclusion, reportedly has demanded a trade out of Houston. Because of the trade protection in his deal, he has a big say in where he goes.
Enter Bill Belichick and the Patriots, who are in dire need of a quarterback after the Cam Newton experiment fell flat.
So when reports broke that Watson officially requested out, in flooded the Patriots takes.
Watson has a massive contract, so acquiring him would fly in the face of how Belichick typically approaches things. That said, it’s clear the Patriots need help under center, and Watson absolutely is worth the price.
Time will tell.