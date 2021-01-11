Ohio State Vs. Alabama Live Stream: Watch National Championship Game Online, On TV

A new king of college football will be crowned Monday night.

Ohio State and Alabama are set to meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Miami. The Buckeyes took down Clemson in the CFP semifinals, while the Crimson Tide ousted Notre Dame.

This will mark the fifth head-to-head meeting in history between the perennial powerhouses. Alabama claimed all but one of the previous four matchups.

Here’s how to watch the CFP National Championship Game online and on TV:

When: Monday, Jan 11. at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images