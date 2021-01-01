Ohio State Vs. Clemson Live Stream: Watch Sugar Bowl Online, On TV

Let’s kick off the new year with a marquee college football matchup in primetime, shall we?

Ohio State and Clemson will meet for the second of two College Football Playoff semifinal games Friday. Both teams are coming off conference championship triumphs. The Buckeyes fended off Northwestern to win the Big Ten title, while the Tigers downed Notre Dame by 24 to win the ACC crown.

This highly anticipated tilt will be a rematch of the 2019 Fiesta Bowl. Clemson knocked off Ohio State in a thriller to advance to its fourth National Championship Game in five years.

Here’s how to watch the Sugar Bowl online and on TV:

When: Friday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images