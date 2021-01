There’s one more bowl game before the college Football Playoff kicks off.

No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night will face the No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla.

The Aggies are 8-1 thanks to seven consecutive wins to finish the season, while the Tar Heels are 8-3.

Here’s how to tune in to the game:

When: Saturday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN | FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images