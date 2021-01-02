Oregon Vs. Iowa State Live Stream: Watch Fiesta Bowl Online, On TV

Bowl season is in full swing.

After a pair of thrilling games on New Year’s Day as part of the College Football Playoff, Bowl season rolls on Saturday evening in Glendale, Ariz.

No. 10 Iowa State is set to host No. 25 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.

Iowa State enters the game with an 11-3 record, while the Ducks, who have played just six games this season, sit at 4-2.

Here’s how to watch the Fiesta Bowl online and on TV:

When: Friday, Jan. 2 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

