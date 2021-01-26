Packers CEO Insists Aaron Rodgers ‘Will Be Back’ In 2021

'He's our leader'

Mark Murphy on Monday did his best to put the fears of Green Bay Packers fans to rest.

Appearing on WTAQ-FM’s “The 5th Quarter” show, the Packers CEO insisted that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the team for the 2021 season. Rodgers, who sounded non-committal after Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, reportedly wants a new contract.

“We’re not idiots,” Murphy said, as transcribed by WTAQ-FM’s Mark Daniels. “Aaron Rodgers will be back. He’s our leader.”

Obviously, Murphy’s words mean nothing if Rodgers eventually decides he wants to leave. The 37-year-old quarterback could force a trade if he so chooses.

That said, Murphy’s apparent commitment to Rodgers indicates the Packers might not yet be ready to hand the keys to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love.

