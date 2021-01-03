Packers Vs. Bears Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online, On TV

The Green Bay Packers can wrap up their season by walloping the surprisingly feisty.

Green Bay, currently the top team in the NFC, will face the Bears on Sunday in Week 17 action.

The 12-3 Packers can lock in the top seed in the NFC with a win. They’re trailed by a pair of 11-4 teams in the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks. The Bears, meanwhile, have won three games in a row and can clinch a playoff berth with a victory, though they don’t need one.

Here’s how to watch Packers-Bears online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 3, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

