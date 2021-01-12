Palmeiras Vs. River Plate Live Stream: Watch Copa Libertadores Semifinal Online, On TV

If River Plate doesn’t believe in its chances, why should anyone else?

Palmeiras will host River Plate on Tuesday at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo in the second leg of their CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores series. Palmeiras enters the game with a commanding 3-0 lead, and River Plate will have to muster a comeback for the ages in order to advance to the final of South American men’s soccer’s most prestigious club competition.

The Palmeiras versus River Plate winner will take on either Santos or Boca Juniors on Jan. 30 in the Copa Libertadores final.

Here’s when and how to watch Palmeiras-River Plate.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS USA | beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images