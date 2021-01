Patrice Bergeron scored his first goal of the 2021 season in impressive fashion Saturday.

With the Boston Bruins trailing the New Jersey Devils by one late, the newly appointed captain pulled through when the team needed him the most.

Bergy knotted the score at one by perfectly placing a shorthanded strike pass the Devils’ netminder MacKenzie Blackwood.

For more on Bergeron’s first goal of the season, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images