How Did Patrice Bergeron React To Captaincy Prank? Bruins Star Explains

Everyone knew Patrice Bergeron would be the next captain of the Boston Bruins once Zdeno Chara signed with the Washington Capitals.

In fact, fans probably knew it would happen even when Chara was with the team. Still, that didn’t stop the B’s from having a little fun before the official announcement.

On a recent clip of “Behind The B,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney gave a speech before he jokingly introduces Brad Marchand as the team’s next captain.

In case you missed it, check it out:

So, what did Bergeron think of it all?

“I was laughing the whole time,” he told reporters Tuesday. “I was smiling, but also, a couple days earlier I had been told I was getting the captaincy, which was obviously a huge honor. But, that being said, I was kind of getting ready to say something to the guys. … Very funny. I loved it. And Brad was a great actor.”

The new captain and the rest of the Bruins take the ice for their first game of the season Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.

