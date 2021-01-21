Patrick Mahomes Injury: Andy Reid Shares Promising Update On Chiefs QB

Things are looking good for Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Patrick Mahomes entered the NFL’s concussion protocol following the team’s AFC Divisional Round game against the Cleveland Browns. The reigning Super Bowl MVP left the game and was ruled out after taking a hit.

A hit that — it should be noted — saw him unable to stand up under his own power.

But a second straight AFC Championship game, this time against the Buffalo Bills, awaits this weekend. And things look good for Mahomes to be cleared.

After participating in a light practice Wednesday, Mahomes returned to work Thursday and ramped things up quite a bit. Kansas City coach Andy Reid revealed Mahomes took most of the snaps, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.

And as Teicher noted, the Chiefs wouldn’t be preparing the rest of their offense to have Mahomes at the helm if they seriously questioned his availability.

Andy Reid said Mahomes took the majority of the starter's snaps in practice. The Chiefs wouldn't be using all of this practice time on a QB who they didn't think was going to play — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) January 21, 2021

Mahomes’ eligibility to play Sunday will be made by an independent neurologist.

The AFC Championship Game is scheduled to kick off at 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images