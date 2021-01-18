Patrick Mahomes Injury: Andy Reid Shares Update On Chiefs QB’s Concussion

It’s too early to know whether Patrick Mahomes will be available for next week’s AFC Championship Game.

But Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did share a positive update on the star quarterback after Sunday’s 22-17 win over the Cleveland Browns.

During his postgame news conference, Reid said Mahomes, who left the divisional-round matchup with a concussion, was “doing great right now” and “passed all the deals he needed to pass.”

“We’ll see how he is tomorrow, but right now, he’s doing good,” Reid told reporters, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

Mahomes suffered an apparent foot injury early in Sunday’s game, then entered concussion protocol during the third quarter after being tackled by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson on a running play.

Veteran backup Chad Henne replaced the injured QB and held off a Cleveland comeback bid, completing a late pass to Tyreek Hill on fourth-and-inches to seal the win.

The top-seeded, defending champion Chiefs will host Josh Allen and the No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills next Sunday with a trip to Super Bowl LV on the line.

