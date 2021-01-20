Patrick Mahomes Injury: Encouraging Update On Chiefs Star

Patrick Mahomes is trending in the right direction.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback lightly practiced Wednesday and currently has no concussion symptoms, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Mahomes is three days removed from exiting his team’s divisional round win over over the Cleveland Browns with an apparent head/neck injury.

Tuesday updates on the star quarterback also were positive. Consequently, there appears to be optimism that Mahomes will sit up Sunday for an AFC Championship Game matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Practices this time of year are basically for mental reps, anyway. More like glorified walkthroughs. So Mahomes won’t miss much, either way. https://t.co/wEslqsgDXH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2021

The decision on Mahomes’ availability for the AFC title game won’t be made by he or the Chiefs. Rather, an independent neurologist will evaluate the 25-year-old and decide whether it is safe to remove him from the NFL’s concussion protocol.

The Chiefs and Bills are scheduled to kick off at 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images